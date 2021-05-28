NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NCS Multistage in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

