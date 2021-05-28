Needham & Company LLC Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $47.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

