NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $315.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.06 million to $317.87 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $280.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $34,095.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $86,124.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,869.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,131 shares of company stock worth $3,921,578. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 5,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

