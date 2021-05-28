Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.34. 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $128,911.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,939.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 31,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $103,359.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

