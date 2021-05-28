NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NPCE. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NPCE opened at $22.00 on Monday. NeuroPace has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.38.

In other news, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 in the last 90 days.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

