NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NPCE. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
NPCE opened at $22.00 on Monday. NeuroPace has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.38.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
