Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its position in Nevro by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 14,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

NVRO opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.