Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Down 2%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.81 and last traded at $146.81. 989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 469,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

