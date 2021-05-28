New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. New Hope has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

