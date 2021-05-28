New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. New Hope has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.
New Hope Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.