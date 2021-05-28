New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NHPEF. Citigroup upgraded New Hope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Hope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get New Hope alerts:

Shares of NHPEF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. New Hope has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.