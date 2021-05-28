New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.85.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $62.73 on Thursday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

