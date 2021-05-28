New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $251.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,455. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $252.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

