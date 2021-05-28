Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $3.37. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 646,062 shares traded.

NR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

