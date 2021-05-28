NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,610 iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,403,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of AAXJ opened at $94.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.