NewSquare Capital LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.