NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.