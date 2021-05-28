NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 601 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.80 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

