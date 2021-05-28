NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Brian Mitts Sells 1,000 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $51,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 104,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

