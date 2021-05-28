NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NEE opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

