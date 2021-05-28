NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Down 77.6% in May

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the April 29th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSRCF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 11,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. NextSource Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

