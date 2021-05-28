NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

NGM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $15.38 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

