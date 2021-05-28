Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NSANY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

