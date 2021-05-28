NIX Price Tops $0.0945 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $68,841.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NIX has traded down 50.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,859.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.05 or 0.06829501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $694.27 or 0.01936073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00503631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00191160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.50 or 0.00754318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00480799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.78 or 0.00484609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005959 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,136,752 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

