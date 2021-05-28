NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NMI were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,239 shares of company stock worth $3,596,943. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

