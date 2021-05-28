Nord/LB Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €76.96 ($90.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €75.28 and its 200 day moving average is €68.25. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.