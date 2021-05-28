Nord/LB Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €76.96 ($90.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €75.28 and its 200 day moving average is €68.25. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

