Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.93

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 40163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

