Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $245.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of NDSN opened at $223.43 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $177.82 and a 12-month high of $223.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day moving average is $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

