North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the April 29th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,007,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBRI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 42,973,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,789,211. North Bay Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and wollastonite deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

