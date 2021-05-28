Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 3,387 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 11.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 26,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,250. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

