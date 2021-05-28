Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

