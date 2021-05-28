Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.
NOVT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $146.16.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.