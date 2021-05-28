Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.

NOVT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

