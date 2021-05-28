Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,639.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

