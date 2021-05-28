NULS Market Cap Achieves $55.56 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, NULS has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $55.56 million and $40.15 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

