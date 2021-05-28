Numeraire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.84 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $40.08 or 0.00113903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $199.27 million and $18.84 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00078586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00897687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.97 or 0.09065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00090613 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,310 coins and its circulating supply is 4,971,550 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

