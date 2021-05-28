Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 13,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,472. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

