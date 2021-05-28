Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the April 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JDD. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of JDD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 52,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

