Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the April 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NQP remained flat at $$14.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

