NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. NVE has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

