NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. NVE has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
