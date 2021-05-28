NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $690.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $625.00 to $690.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $659.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $619.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $335.17 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $385.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.