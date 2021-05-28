NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $750.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $550.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $659.83.

Shares of NVDA opened at $619.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $335.17 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $595.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.42.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

