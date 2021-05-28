Obee Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,814.25 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded 70.2% lower against the dollar. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $21,814.25 and $1,171.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00322194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00187900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00813119 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.