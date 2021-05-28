Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.55.

OXY opened at $26.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 227.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $38,571,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

