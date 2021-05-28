OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

OCFC opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.