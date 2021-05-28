Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh Buys 10,000 Shares

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.11. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.69.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.