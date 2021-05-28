OIN Finance (OIN) Price Down 18.6% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $327,044.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00904141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.86 or 0.09182931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091304 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,508,179 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

