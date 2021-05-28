OKCash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $4,184.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,259.09 or 1.00898298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00089536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,180,324 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

