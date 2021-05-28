OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,160,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $80.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.