OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

LUMN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 143,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,989. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

