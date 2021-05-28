OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 2.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,991. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

