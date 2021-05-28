OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.83 on Friday, reaching $382.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.