Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $92.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OLLI opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $35,512,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

